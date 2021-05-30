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Put on the whole armour of God
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21 views • May 30, 2021
This message teaches us that we need to put on the whole armour of God in order to stand against the wiles of the devil. If you are missing just one piece of the armour it will leave an opening for the devil to come right in.
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