© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Walnut Zucchini Bread
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
293 views • January 25, 2021
This sour cream walnut zucchini bread disappears fast. Spread cream cheese on a slice for the ultimate treat or hos deuvre. It's great in mini loaves for holiday gifts. Freeze it and cut slices off the frozen loaf for breakfast every day. Picked from hundreds of tried recipe and perfected this converts those that claim they don't like zucchini bread.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.