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Content of Character Series Presents Walter B. Hoye II, in collaboration with Dr. John Diamond with America Unhinged
Content of Character Series
Content of Character Series
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The Content of Character Series (https://www.contentofcharacterseries.com) Presents a week long Series for Black History Month in Collaboration with Dr. John Diamond, America Unhinged. Spotlight COCS and it's mission to Affirm the Value and Dignity of all cultural groups in America.

VISION
The Content of Character Series™ - Affirming the value and dignity of every cultural group in America through the Judeo-Christian ethic that undergirds our nation.

MISSION
The Content of Character Series™ brings timely educational summits to communities. Well-known speakers work together with local leaders to inform, educate, and activate through a biblical worldview. We identify common ground that rests on the principles of the Judeo-Christian ethic, recognizing our God-given freedoms and networking with all cultural groups as the beneficiaries of His liberty.
Next Event: February 19, 2022 in Walnut, Ca
www.COCSWalnut.com
Keywords
californiabibleblack history monthone racecrtone bloodbiblical citizenshipcontent of character seriescocs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy