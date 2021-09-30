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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-30
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The government is to blame for all the COVID deaths that have happened and for COVID still being a problem. If they had stayed out of it like all the others, COVID would be a distant memory now and no one woud know Fauci's name.
Happy Birthday Kathy.
Happy Birthday Kathy.
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