Prophecies | COMPLACENCY, DARKNESS, ROLLER COASTERS, VINDICATION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Tim sheets
2:17 - 3:45
https://youtu.be/KKK5ZAt81jI?si=iX7VuuBk5edILheD
Beneath Sheep’s Clothing documentary
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb7aXMViQDwd8YNtcpeTs-w
Robin Bullock
Complacency
36:27-43:22
55:22-56:15
49:50-50-53
58:18-1:01:21
1:06:23-1:07:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO
Andrew Whalen Book “Dreams to Save a Nation”
BOOK: www.vanquishpw.com
INTERVIEW: https://flyover.live/e/prophecies-dreams-to-save-a-nation-andrew-whalen
Church International January 7, 2023
2:38:24-2:52:06
https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO
Tim Sheets Jan 7, 2023
:23-1:52
22:37-26:33
31:50-34:34
36:28-36:39
36:40-47:35
https://youtu.be/cAfQtdPCVOU?si=LpPUVlarCSh1spGP
Yvon Attia
1:00:17 - 1:08:50
https://rumble.com/v460slx-charlie-shamp-2024-the-year-of-greater-works-and-greater-glory.html
Donna Rigney January 5, 2023
0:14 - 8:40
17:12 - 21:54
26:02 - 28:10
29:45 - 30:32
https://youtu.be/Alb9gs3GnhA?si=yTiTi6lGxYb
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 28bb6ac1220826e6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.