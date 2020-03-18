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ALERTA MUNDIAL: EL CONTROL DE MASAS MEDIANTE LA MANIPULACIÓN DEL MIEDO Yolanda Soria y Luis Palacios
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229 views • March 18, 2020
Estamos viviendo momentos duros, desconcierto, miedo a lo desconocido, por nuestra salud y la de nuestros seres queridos, pero ¿que hay de real y que hay de falso en todo esto, y cuanto de manipulación?
TIENDAS
https://www.pamiesvitae.com/es/tienda-online.html
https://dulcerevolucion.com/botiga/es/
https://www.pranan.com/
ENLACE DEL MMS (KIT CLORITO DE SODIO + ACTIVADOR) Y CDS (DIÓXIDO DE CLORO)
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/cds-mms-dioxido-de-cloro/
COMO USAR MMS Y CDS PARA CURAR CUALQUIER VIRUS por Enric Cerqueda y Luis Palacios https://youtu.be/6HX-W7inpwU
Para ser añadidos al grupo de WhatsApp y Telegram escribid al mail de [email protected]. Asunto: Grupo Whatsapp. nombre completo y pais. numero de telefono y prefijo
YOLANDA SORIA JIMENEZ
Whatsapp: +34. 652.060.777
[email protected]
[email protected]
http://yolandasoria.com
https://www.instagram.com/yolandasoriaoficial/
https://twitter.com/YolandaSoriaOfi
https://www.facebook.com/yolandasoriaoficial1/
Canal Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIAm-sQPw5f8Q1a6UkWMrGA
Canal Audio: https://www.ivoox.com/escuchar-audios-yolanda-soria_al_127080_1.html
#YolandaSoria, #LuisPalacios, #AulasPandora, #LaCajadePandoraVídeo, #DescifrandolaMatrix, #ViajesPandora, #CreeresCrearYolandaSoria,
LISTADO CON TODOS LOS VIDEOS DE YOLANDA SORIA: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje93dS0c4MhiDPcGIGW3Y-e8
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje9_HkOMc3c1tcwKdjoWo8K7
............................
PROXIMOS VIAJES
DEL 1 AL 11 DE JULIO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A GUATEMALA Y ( HONDURAS) CON LUIS PALACIOS, YOLANDA SORIA, IVÁN MARTÍNEZ Y DIEGO MUÑOZ. RUTA ARQUEOLÓGICA MAYA
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/del-1-al-11-de-julio-del-2020-viaje-a-guatemala-y-honduras-con-luis-palacios-yolanda-soria-ivan-martinez-y-diego-munoz-ruta-arqueologica-maya/
18 AL 28 DE AGOSTO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A EGIPTO CON YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS Y JOSÉ ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ – RECONEXIÓN CON TU ESENCIA DIVINA
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/18-al-28-de-agosto-del-2020-viaje-a-egipto-con-yolanda-soria-luis-palacios-y-jose-antonio-gonzalez-reconexion-con-tu-esencia-divina/
INFORMACIÓN Y RESERVAS EN VIAJES ALADINO
[email protected]
Móvil: +34 626 41 89 97
https://www.viajesaladino.com
..........................
FORMACIÓN COMPLETA CREER ES CREAR ( 4 Módulos ) - Yolanda Soria 8 Videos - 15 Horas de vídeo - 3 meses de suscripción
https://aulaspandora.com/formacion-completa-creer-es-crear-4-modulos-yolanda-soria.html
.............................
LINK GENÉRICO: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/?ref=yolandasoria
PACK GRATIS: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/pack-completo-jornadas-online-consciencia-cuantica-gratis/?ref=yolandasoria
PACK COMPLETO: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/pack-completo-jornadas-online-consciencia-cuantica/?ref=yolandasoria
MASTERCLASS: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/felixtoran/?ref=yolandasoria
.................................
YOLANDA SORIA JIMENEZ:
CURRICULUM (REDUCIDO):
ESPECIALISTA EN: BIODESCODIFICACIÓN – BIONEUROEMOCIÓN/ /HIPNOSIS ERICSONIANA/ HIPNOSIS FLASH BACK/ HIPNOSIS REGRESIVA/ HIPNOSIS CLÍNICA/ KINESIOLÓGIA HOLISTICA / PSYCH-K® NIVEL BÁSICO / PSYCH-K® NIVEL AVANZADO / FORMACIÓN EN: REGISTROS AKÁSHICOS ARCI NIVEL 1 Y 2 / THETA HEALING 1º NIVEL / METODO YUEN 1º, 2º,3º /EL CÓDIGO DE LA EMOCIÓN /MAESTRÍA REIKI USUI SHIKI RYOHO/ HO’OPONOPONO/ TAROT DE MARSELLA / PARAPSICOLOGÍA EN EL INSTITUTO HISPANO AMERICANO DE CIENCIAS PARAPSICOLOGICAS ICPHA/ NATUROPATÍA EN LA INSTITUCIÓN DE ESTUDIOS DE NATUROLOGÍA Y BIOCULTURA. CARLOS LESTON (ESTUDIOS EN CURSO)/ AROMATERAPIA/ MIEMBRO DE LA CAJA DE PANDORA/ GRABACIÓN DE VÍDEO.
......................................
Temas Claves, Descifrando la matrix, la matrix, Matrix, Matriz, Yolanda Soria, Luis Palacios, La Caja de pandora, Aulas Pandora, Viajes Pandora, alerta mundial, el control de masas mediante la manipulación del miedo, estamos viviendo momentos duros, desconcierto, miedo a lo desconocido, por nuestra salud y la de nuestros seres queridos, pero ¿qué hay de real y que hay de falso en todo esto, y cuanto de manipulación?,
*********************************************************
Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter: http://bit.ly/33seSw0
Haz clic en este enlace para unirte al grupo de Telegram de LA CAJA DE PANDORA: https://t.me/joinchat/PIOGBBRSxnZkcVapcNRoNQ
*********************************************************
Si quieres colaborar con nosotros aceptamos donaciones, cualquier importe es bienvenido, muchas gracias.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
https://www.paypal.me/cajadepandora
TIENDAS
https://www.pamiesvitae.com/es/tienda-online.html
https://dulcerevolucion.com/botiga/es/
https://www.pranan.com/
ENLACE DEL MMS (KIT CLORITO DE SODIO + ACTIVADOR) Y CDS (DIÓXIDO DE CLORO)
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/cds-mms-dioxido-de-cloro/
COMO USAR MMS Y CDS PARA CURAR CUALQUIER VIRUS por Enric Cerqueda y Luis Palacios https://youtu.be/6HX-W7inpwU
Para ser añadidos al grupo de WhatsApp y Telegram escribid al mail de [email protected]. Asunto: Grupo Whatsapp. nombre completo y pais. numero de telefono y prefijo
YOLANDA SORIA JIMENEZ
Whatsapp: +34. 652.060.777
[email protected]
[email protected]
http://yolandasoria.com
https://www.instagram.com/yolandasoriaoficial/
https://twitter.com/YolandaSoriaOfi
https://www.facebook.com/yolandasoriaoficial1/
Canal Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIAm-sQPw5f8Q1a6UkWMrGA
Canal Audio: https://www.ivoox.com/escuchar-audios-yolanda-soria_al_127080_1.html
#YolandaSoria, #LuisPalacios, #AulasPandora, #LaCajadePandoraVídeo, #DescifrandolaMatrix, #ViajesPandora, #CreeresCrearYolandaSoria,
LISTADO CON TODOS LOS VIDEOS DE YOLANDA SORIA: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje93dS0c4MhiDPcGIGW3Y-e8
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWWUD1I_Hje9_HkOMc3c1tcwKdjoWo8K7
............................
PROXIMOS VIAJES
DEL 1 AL 11 DE JULIO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A GUATEMALA Y ( HONDURAS) CON LUIS PALACIOS, YOLANDA SORIA, IVÁN MARTÍNEZ Y DIEGO MUÑOZ. RUTA ARQUEOLÓGICA MAYA
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/del-1-al-11-de-julio-del-2020-viaje-a-guatemala-y-honduras-con-luis-palacios-yolanda-soria-ivan-martinez-y-diego-munoz-ruta-arqueologica-maya/
18 AL 28 DE AGOSTO DEL 2020 – VIAJE A EGIPTO CON YOLANDA SORIA, LUIS PALACIOS Y JOSÉ ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ – RECONEXIÓN CON TU ESENCIA DIVINA
https://www.lacajadepandora.eu/2020/01/18-al-28-de-agosto-del-2020-viaje-a-egipto-con-yolanda-soria-luis-palacios-y-jose-antonio-gonzalez-reconexion-con-tu-esencia-divina/
INFORMACIÓN Y RESERVAS EN VIAJES ALADINO
[email protected]
Móvil: +34 626 41 89 97
https://www.viajesaladino.com
..........................
FORMACIÓN COMPLETA CREER ES CREAR ( 4 Módulos ) - Yolanda Soria 8 Videos - 15 Horas de vídeo - 3 meses de suscripción
https://aulaspandora.com/formacion-completa-creer-es-crear-4-modulos-yolanda-soria.html
.............................
LINK GENÉRICO: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/?ref=yolandasoria
PACK GRATIS: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/pack-completo-jornadas-online-consciencia-cuantica-gratis/?ref=yolandasoria
PACK COMPLETO: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/pack-completo-jornadas-online-consciencia-cuantica/?ref=yolandasoria
MASTERCLASS: https://www.cajadepandora.com/jornadasconscienciacuantica/producto/felixtoran/?ref=yolandasoria
.................................
YOLANDA SORIA JIMENEZ:
CURRICULUM (REDUCIDO):
ESPECIALISTA EN: BIODESCODIFICACIÓN – BIONEUROEMOCIÓN/ /HIPNOSIS ERICSONIANA/ HIPNOSIS FLASH BACK/ HIPNOSIS REGRESIVA/ HIPNOSIS CLÍNICA/ KINESIOLÓGIA HOLISTICA / PSYCH-K® NIVEL BÁSICO / PSYCH-K® NIVEL AVANZADO / FORMACIÓN EN: REGISTROS AKÁSHICOS ARCI NIVEL 1 Y 2 / THETA HEALING 1º NIVEL / METODO YUEN 1º, 2º,3º /EL CÓDIGO DE LA EMOCIÓN /MAESTRÍA REIKI USUI SHIKI RYOHO/ HO’OPONOPONO/ TAROT DE MARSELLA / PARAPSICOLOGÍA EN EL INSTITUTO HISPANO AMERICANO DE CIENCIAS PARAPSICOLOGICAS ICPHA/ NATUROPATÍA EN LA INSTITUCIÓN DE ESTUDIOS DE NATUROLOGÍA Y BIOCULTURA. CARLOS LESTON (ESTUDIOS EN CURSO)/ AROMATERAPIA/ MIEMBRO DE LA CAJA DE PANDORA/ GRABACIÓN DE VÍDEO.
......................................
Temas Claves, Descifrando la matrix, la matrix, Matrix, Matriz, Yolanda Soria, Luis Palacios, La Caja de pandora, Aulas Pandora, Viajes Pandora, alerta mundial, el control de masas mediante la manipulación del miedo, estamos viviendo momentos duros, desconcierto, miedo a lo desconocido, por nuestra salud y la de nuestros seres queridos, pero ¿qué hay de real y que hay de falso en todo esto, y cuanto de manipulación?,
*********************************************************
Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter: http://bit.ly/33seSw0
Haz clic en este enlace para unirte al grupo de Telegram de LA CAJA DE PANDORA: https://t.me/joinchat/PIOGBBRSxnZkcVapcNRoNQ
*********************************************************
Si quieres colaborar con nosotros aceptamos donaciones, cualquier importe es bienvenido, muchas gracias.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
https://www.paypal.me/cajadepandora
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