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BOMBSHELL: DR. FAUCI FLIP-FLOPPED ON MASKS AFTER MEETING WITH THE TRILATERAL COMMISSION!!
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80 views • June 05, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



* CORRECTION: THE EMAILS WERE NOT HACKED, THEY WERE RELEASED VIA FOI REQUEST
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Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private emails have been released and they paint a very clear picture of a man who is a fraud, a liar and a complete tool of the establishment who will say or do anything his puppet string pulling masters will have him say or do! This is important because Fauci is the chief medical advisor to the president and he has a strong influence on other health officials all over the world who repeat what he says. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes the fraud that is Dr. Anthony Fauci while showing how on March 8th 2020 Fauci was against the use of masks for the general public then a week later he allegedly attended the commissions annual meeting and soon after that his position on masks totally changed.

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Sources:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/e7wi0lqjd1d5lcx/ICAN_Fauci_Emails_2021_06_03.pdf/file

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwCynEjFt8E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqIqxvjUMKM

https://trilateral.org/page/7/membership

http://trilateral.org/meeting.viewall

COVID-19 IS A CAREFULLY CHOREOGRAPHED PLANDEMIC AND THE GOVERNMENT IS THE REAL VIRUS!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMNAcwYYjhs/

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/nrzfac/holy_shit_fauci_met_with_the_trilateral/
Keywords
maskmind controlvaccinefaucitrilateral commissioninjectioncovid-19press for truthsociologicalpressfortruth
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