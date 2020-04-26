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Romans 10:5-15 SAVED
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17 views • April 26, 2020
SAVED! Salvation Has Always Been Granted Through Faith.
Getting Right With God
Sacrifices Offered to Appease the gods
Bathing in Sacred Rivers
Meditating on Sacred Mountains
Bowing Down Before Statues and Stones
Dancing, Posing and Burning Incense
There Is Only ONE WAY to Get Right With God
Salvation is Only Available to Those Who Call Upon Jesus
Salvation is Rooted in the Incarnation and Resurrection of Jesus and Available Only Through His Completed Work On the Cross
Getting Right With God
Sacrifices Offered to Appease the gods
Bathing in Sacred Rivers
Meditating on Sacred Mountains
Bowing Down Before Statues and Stones
Dancing, Posing and Burning Incense
There Is Only ONE WAY to Get Right With God
Salvation is Only Available to Those Who Call Upon Jesus
Salvation is Rooted in the Incarnation and Resurrection of Jesus and Available Only Through His Completed Work On the Cross
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