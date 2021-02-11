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Fear of GERMS - George Carlin. , , George Carlin (May 12, 1937 – June 22, RIP
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30 views • February 11, 2021
Fear of GERMS - George Carlin, 2008) , , George Carlin (May 12, 1937 – June 22, RIP was an American stand-up comedian, actor, philosopher, author, and social critic. He was known for his black comedy and reflections on politics, the English language, psychology, religion, and various taboo subjects. Widely regarded as one of the most important and influential American stand-up comics of all time. This audio clip comes from his George Carlin's audiobook, "Napalm & Sillyputty", which was published in 2002.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
QUOTE ,, Well, if crime fighters fight crime and fire fighters fight fire, what do freedom fighters fight? They never mention that part to us, do they? George Carlin
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
QUOTE ,, Well, if crime fighters fight crime and fire fighters fight fire, what do freedom fighters fight? They never mention that part to us, do they? George Carlin
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