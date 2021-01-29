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How Biden can try to make prescriptions affordable and accessible-Terry Wilcox-Cofounder & Executive Director-Patients Rising Now
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22 views • January 29, 2021
Whether Democrats or Republicans dominate government, neither seems able to make prescriptions affordable or accessible. For Biden’s administration, the Patients Rising Now organization promotes several big reforms that should mitigate complaints - mainly by Medicare users and chronic patients of all ages.
You will want to learn these reforms to help advocate for them. They include accessing lifesaving medications, addressing expensive copays, accessing generics, leaving behind fruitless campaigns like repealing ObamaCare to refocus on new reforms, how states should regulate insurance, ending the FDA approval bottleneck, and dealing with the international politics of drugs.
Terry Wilcox has a background in media and advocacy for survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals. Published in Fortune, the Hill, and elsewhere, she helps patients find their voice and become advocates for their own health care.
You will want to learn these reforms to help advocate for them. They include accessing lifesaving medications, addressing expensive copays, accessing generics, leaving behind fruitless campaigns like repealing ObamaCare to refocus on new reforms, how states should regulate insurance, ending the FDA approval bottleneck, and dealing with the international politics of drugs.
Terry Wilcox has a background in media and advocacy for survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals. Published in Fortune, the Hill, and elsewhere, she helps patients find their voice and become advocates for their own health care.
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