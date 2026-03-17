🚨 Iraqi group targets US bases in Erbil

The Ulya al-Dam Brigades have released footage of Shahed-101 drone launches targeting US bases in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

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Iranian Supreme National Security Council confirms death of Ali Larijani

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the death of its Secretary Ali Larijani, Tasnim reported.

He was killed inside his daughter’s home together with his son Morteza Larijani, his deputy Alireza Bayat and several guards.

💀 Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier said Larijani had been killed in an Israeli strike .

⚔️ President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed “harsh revenge” for Larijani’s killing, his office said.