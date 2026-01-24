BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is US war machine heading towards the Arabian Sea planning something big?
Tensions are gradually escalating, currently the US Fleet, warships led by the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), is sailing towards the Arabian Sea. This war machine is unlikely to just head to the Arabian Sea for a stroll, sources indicate a possible arrival window of January 22-24, 2026, something big is being planned on Iran. The aircraft carrier group reportedly lost contact, turned off AIS while sailing west from the Indo-Pacific through the Strait of Malacca on January 19, and will arrive in the Arabian Sea in approximately six days, amid rising regional tensions in the Middle East. The US military is rapidly moving additional fighter aircraft, ships, air defense assets, and support assets to the region, will reach a point near Iran's southern coast in the Gulf of Oman.

The USS Abraham Lincoln can stay at sea for over 20 years without refueling, is 1,092 feet long, can accommodate at least 70 jets, and can launch at 150 mph in just 2 seconds. This again clearly demonstrates the lack of unity in the region, making things very easy for the US. As in the AI footage, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps have stated they are fully prepared to destroy the aircraft carrier, its B-52 bomber, and F-35 in the event of a potential conflict with the United States and Israel. However, several US aircraft carriers present in the Red Sea some time ago had to return home due to operations by the Ansarallah forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces in Sanaa.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

