Alan Watt on Psy-OPs, Deep State Counter Intelligence
86 views

GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
Alan Watt gives some insight into Deep State counter intelligence.

We see this in our movement right now with people who have infiltrated the Truth movement and are focused on promoting RealRawNews no proof trash.

There are 'Agents' and grift merchants getting paid to promote disinformation to negatively affect the credibility of the Truth movement in the eyes of the newly awakening.

Source: https://t.me/Absolute1776/21139


psyopsalan wattdsmr truth bombcounter intel

