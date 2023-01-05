Alan Watt on Psy-OPs, Deep State Counter Intelligence

Alan Watt gives some insight into Deep State counter intelligence.
We see this in our movement right now with people who have infiltrated the Truth movement and are focused on promoting RealRawNews no proof trash.
There are 'Agents' and grift merchants getting paid to promote disinformation to negatively affect the credibility of the Truth movement in the eyes of the newly awakening.
Source: https://t.me/Absolute1776/21139
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.