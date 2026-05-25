Talent Show Winner - Do Not Stereotype - Just Enjoy

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…. This guy is not gay. And he’s not a transvestite. He’s not even a latent homosexual. He’s just fabulously fun & flamboyant… or fff for short. Without the song and the hulla hoop it wouldn’t be worth watching…. but he has a hulla hoop, and the song is playing loudly, and this changes everything. Everything, I tell ya! Don’t let the lovely high heels fool you, is all I’m saying.