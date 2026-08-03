The Climate Narrative Under Fire, an interview with Clayton Morris

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Are climate policies solving problems—or creating new ones? This discussion examines the economic consequences of energy restrictions, rising costs, and how political decisions may be affecting households and businesses around the world. Join the conversation.
#ClimatePolicy #Energy #Economy #GlobalAffairs #CriticalThinking #Discussion #Future
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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