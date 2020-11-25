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Oak Hollow Open 2015 Round 2: LEAD CARD Disc Golf Tournament
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3 views • November 25, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight video coverage of the Lead Card's second round of the Oak Hollow Open 2015 disc golf tournament. This video features the Johnson Street Park Blue layout which is a challenging, mostly wooded course with some open meadows for added variety. The Lead Card featured pros are: Drew Patton, Chris Dickerson, Henry Childres and Andy Wiler. There are accurate drives with a good mix of backhand, forehand and overhead shots. You will see many birdies and some amazing putts. The song is "Thinking Out Loud" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... This four round event had players compete at two courses in High Point, North Carolina on August 15th and 16th 2015. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com for more Oak Hollow Open videos. We are on Facebook at facebook.com/SublimeFlight
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Bitcoin Cash:
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