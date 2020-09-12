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Cancer – The Forbidden Cures
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509 views • September 12, 2020
An insightful exploration into the important work and experience of cancer healers who chose a lifelong career of fighting against a deeply ingrained establishment of corrupt, greedy and criminal nation-less pharmaceutical corporations medicine, over many proven natural remedies and methods, which have been proven in courts, proven in cancer survivor’s history, who no longer have cancer. Proven in documentaries, books, documents, and articles. Proven in true stories, voices from the past and present all saying the same thing: that natural therapies, nutritional therapies, real herbal therapies are what have always worked and what will always be effective to heal cancer.
The documentary movie below is the movie we all need to see. We thank you Donald K. Ranvaud and Buenaonda Films, including: a rare and deeply personal visit with Rene Caisse and many of her successfully cured cancer patients. Rene is the beloved Canadian Nurse who cured cancer for decades throughout the 1900s until her death in 1978.
Rare footage of Harry Hoxsey, Naturopathic Doctor who cured cancer, thousands of times, in patients from all over the world, in clinics all over the United States until he was finally forced to Mexico where his successful and popular clinic is still saving lives today.
An indepth visit with Dr. Max Gerson, German doctor specializing in nutrition who fought his entire career against medical and political forces because he was successfully curing cancer patients with nutritional therapies.
A look into the life of Dr. Tullio Simoncini, Italian Oncologist and Diabetologist who has been disbarred from the Italian medical community because he has cured many patients with completely different cancers, breast, lung, stomach, liver, melanoma and more, by using alkaline sodium bicarbonate only. Dr. Simoncini has been encouraging the medical community to embrace the theory of fungus equals cancer and acknowledge that alkalinity kills fungal colonies, aka cancerous tumors.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
The documentary movie below is the movie we all need to see. We thank you Donald K. Ranvaud and Buenaonda Films, including: a rare and deeply personal visit with Rene Caisse and many of her successfully cured cancer patients. Rene is the beloved Canadian Nurse who cured cancer for decades throughout the 1900s until her death in 1978.
Rare footage of Harry Hoxsey, Naturopathic Doctor who cured cancer, thousands of times, in patients from all over the world, in clinics all over the United States until he was finally forced to Mexico where his successful and popular clinic is still saving lives today.
An indepth visit with Dr. Max Gerson, German doctor specializing in nutrition who fought his entire career against medical and political forces because he was successfully curing cancer patients with nutritional therapies.
A look into the life of Dr. Tullio Simoncini, Italian Oncologist and Diabetologist who has been disbarred from the Italian medical community because he has cured many patients with completely different cancers, breast, lung, stomach, liver, melanoma and more, by using alkaline sodium bicarbonate only. Dr. Simoncini has been encouraging the medical community to embrace the theory of fungus equals cancer and acknowledge that alkalinity kills fungal colonies, aka cancerous tumors.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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