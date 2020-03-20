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What's On My Minds 3-20-20
Montana Mama
Montana Mama
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16 views • March 20, 2020
Today I share 10 news stories of pedophiles that no longer roam our world, but are indicative of the problem that is bigger than you are lead to believe.
I also share a clip of Sheriff Grady Judd of Florida's Polk County Sheriffs announcing a sex sting that nabbed 15 pedophiles. He is my new hero in the fight against the perverts that are after our kids.
Sheriff Grady - https://youtu.be/tiFHJV08jVc

Also, I share 10 examples of the garbage humans that walk among us and the soulless, worthlessness of their actions.

And, as always (because I promised my mom I would) I share 3 good news stories to end this video full of degenerates, creepers, freaks and pedos.

All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.

I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us, that the MSM wants to bury to keep you bleating in ignorance.

My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican

Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/

SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/

The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/

Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/

**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy