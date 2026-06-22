Ukraine struck the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Factory–Assembly (VZPP-S) in Voronezh, Russia, with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.



The facility manufactures a wide range of electronic components, including power semiconductors and regulators, logic integrated circuits (ICs) and programmable logic devices (PLDs), high-frequency (HF) and microwave (VHF/UHF) transistors, as well as rectifier bridges and voltage stabilizers.



These components are used in numerous Russian weapons and military systems, including the Kh-101 and Kh-55 cruise missiles, the Iskander-M missile system, the Vympel R-77 and R-37M air-to-air missiles, the Pantsir-S1 and S-400 air defense systems, and electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence platforms such as the R-330Zh Zhitel and Borisoglebsk-2, as well as Orientir navigation units.

Adding:

The air defense system has shot down 20 drones flying towards Moscow this morning.



Adding:

Ukrainian Navy says that Russia attacked the cargo ship VICTRESS in the Black Sea with a drone, causing a large-scale fire on board, resulting in casualties.



According to them, the ship belongs to a Turkish shipowner and operates under the Panamanian flag.



The ship's crew was evacuated by the Ukrainian Navy.