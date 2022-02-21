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Obedience
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55 views • February 21, 2022
In this episode, we look at the root word of obedience as it appears throughout scripture and how it illuminates what hearing, obeying, and being a true disciple of Yahshua means. We are called, chosen, invited to follow after the Rock of our Salvation, and from that place of obedience, through the Holy Spirit, we become mighty vessels to declare of His wondrous Gospel, the Good News!
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