WHO HELPED BIDEN RIP US OFF AT THE GAS PUMP?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
As President Biden tries to pin blame elsewhere on the rip-offs at the gas pump, the fact remains that the policies of his administration are the chief culprit. Yes, his administration has had some help, primarily from the counterfeiting Federal Reserve, but whether it's through domestic policies or the foreign policy of empire, the Biden Administration has hit American wallets where it hurts.