Russia: Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant (KnAAZ), Russia’s only serial production facility for the Su-57 stealth multirole fighters is on FIRE

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A fire broke out within the grounds of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant (KnAAZ), Russia’s only serial production facility for the Su-57 stealth multirole fighter. The blaze occurred in Shop 46, where polymer composite material (PCM) components for the aircraft are manufactured. It remains unclear whether the incident will disrupt or slow ongoing production.