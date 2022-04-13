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Suitcase Nuke NYC April 18, 2022 - Fast and Pray 04122022
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136 views • April 13, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Today Pastor Stan shares some very important but disturbing news. We can see from Prophecy, that a big financial event will take place, following the Internal Revolution, and then Suitcase Nukes will come. We ask that you fast and pray that the Suitcase Nuke will not go off in New York City on April 18, 2022.
0:00 Suitcase Nuke NYC April 18, 2022
03:15 Khazarian Mafia Leaders Rounded Up
04:32 Michele De Nostradamus
07:42 Alien Technology
12:18 Prayer Can Stop It
13:32 Arrests Lead to Suitcase Nukes
16:32 Mike Adams talks about Internal Revolution
19:34 No Future after October 2029
20:58 Charts Updated to 2029 Timeline
24:01 Millions Will Die
Download the April 18, 2022 Article here: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn2pCcYSuHg
Today Pastor Stan shares some very important but disturbing news. We can see from Prophecy, that a big financial event will take place, following the Internal Revolution, and then Suitcase Nukes will come. We ask that you fast and pray that the Suitcase Nuke will not go off in New York City on April 18, 2022.
0:00 Suitcase Nuke NYC April 18, 2022
03:15 Khazarian Mafia Leaders Rounded Up
04:32 Michele De Nostradamus
07:42 Alien Technology
12:18 Prayer Can Stop It
13:32 Arrests Lead to Suitcase Nukes
16:32 Mike Adams talks about Internal Revolution
19:34 No Future after October 2029
20:58 Charts Updated to 2029 Timeline
24:01 Millions Will Die
Download the April 18, 2022 Article here: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn2pCcYSuHg
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