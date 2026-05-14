Today we are being lied to from every direction. We can no longer trust what we hear, what we read, what we see and witness, or what we feel. All our senses are under attack to confuse and control us. Technology has advanced so far and is being used against us, to the point we can not trust or believe anyone or anything ... we have been lied to our entire life and it's now entering an advanced phase because it's possible ... not because it's necessary or right ... because it's controlled by the corrupt ... the selfish ... the psychotic elite ... who are making it clear that in their opinion ... we don't matter.