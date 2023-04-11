https://gettr.com/post/p2e2jq4ac1a
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter "Flowers in June": Mr. Miles Guo became the number one enemy of the Chinese Communist Party because he stood in the way of the CCP's ambition to enslave the world. Fellow fighter Ziwei: Miles Guo sacrificed himself for the 1.4 billion Chinese people. Each of us comes here for Miles Guo, and we are fighting for him!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】六月的鲜花战友: 郭文贵先生之所以成为中共的头号敌人是因为他阻碍了中共想要奴役全世界的野心; 紫薇战友: 为了十四亿中国人民, 郭先生被挂在了”十字架”上，所以今天参加集会的所有人都是为他而来，为他而战！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
