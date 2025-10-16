Reporter: "Did Putin try to dissuade you from selling Tomahawk missiles?" (key points on the phone call with Putin, below)

Trump: “Well of course. Do you think he’s gonna say ‘please sell Tomahawks?’”

🐻 As much as Trump is an idiot, you have to appreciate how he sometimes responds to dumb reporters.

Adding, about this: Reuters reports that the outcome of the Putin–Trump conversation has cast doubt on whether Kiev will receive long-range Tomahawk missiles.

According to the outlet, the development came just as Zelensky was on his way to the White House, seeking expanded military aid — including long-range offensive missiles. However, Trump’s conciliatory tone following his call with the Russian leader appears to have undermined those prospects for now, heightening European fears that Washington may be stepping back and conceding ground to Moscow.

More: Key Points from the Putin–Trump Call

➡️Gaza: Putin congratulated Trump on achieving stabilization in the Gaza sector.

➡️Middle East: The Russian leader outlined Moscow’s position on resolving the Middle East conflict.

➡️Ukraine Front: Putin told Trump that Russian forces now hold full strategic initiative along the entire contact line.

➡️Bilateral Relations: Both leaders spoke of the mutual goodwill between Russians and Americans, calling current U.S.–Russia relations “paradoxical.”

➡️Ukraine Peace: Trump stressed the need for a swift peace settlement in Ukraine, noting it as the hardest conflict to resolve.

➡️Humanitarian Efforts: Putin praised the U.S. First Lady’s work in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families.

➡️U.S. Weapons: Putin warned that deploying Tomahawk missiles would not change the situation on the battlefield but would harm U.S.–Russia relations and complicate peace efforts in Ukraine.

➡️Summit Preparations: The upcoming U.S.–Russia summit will be prepared through a call between Lavrov and Rubio.

➡️Meeting Venue: Trump proposed Budapest as the summit location; Putin agreed.

➡️Initiative: The call took place at Russia’s initiative.