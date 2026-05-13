ELDAR - Rise and Fall of an Empire | WARHAMMER 40,000 Lore / History

► My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Luetin

► Subscribe: http://goo.gl/oeZMBS In this video we look at the Eldar their rise and subsequent fall. A tale of wonder, and tragedy.

► Luetingaming: http://youtube.com/Luetingaming

► Twitter: http://twitter.com/luetin09

► Twitchtv: http://www.twitch.tv/Luetin

Further reading:

- Luetin's 40K playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLl6BRvEJ-auY3ymuriyjuBXU64ohQG3NF

- https://www.games-workshop.com

- https://www.forgeworld.co.uk

- http://wh40k.lexicanum.com/wiki/Main_Page

► The Legal Notice:

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(This does not include the audio commentary or licensed BGM)

Games workshop, Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer, 40k, Space Marine Etc are all Trademarks of Games Workshop Ltd. Games Workshop does not endorse or support the 'Lore' videos. All views and opinions expressed in this video belong to Luetin09 and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.