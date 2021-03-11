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KUTV CBS 2 in Utah is reporting today that a 39-year-old surgical technician and mother of one died suddenly four days after receiving the second experimental Moderna mRNA COVID shot.
Kassidi Kurill by all accounts was healthy, happy and “had more energy” than just about anyone else around her. Her family told 2News she had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.
Her death was so sudden, that most of her family did not even have a chance to say goodbye to her.
Four days after Kassidi’s second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, she was gone. Dead before most of her family could say their goodbyes.
Continues : https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/39-year-old-surgical-technician-and-mother-dies-4-days-after-second-experimental-moderna-covid-mrna-shot/
Mirrored from https://cbsaustin.com/news/nation-world/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered