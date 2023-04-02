USA & NATO ABOUT TO BE SACRIFICED TO USHER IN BRICS LED NWO*WILL YOU RISE ABOVE THE CHAOS?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/ricwe123/status/1637277939061469185 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1642561832245243907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1642561832245243907%7Ctwgr%5E33abd84f0ff8b00aeec9de4c3698fca88d3d6958%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5399578%2Fpg3 https://sputniknews.com/20230331/russia-to-consider-nato-peacekeepers-as-targets-if-deployed-in-ukraine-medvedev-says-1109007376.html https://www.rt.com/news/573988-syria-strikes-third-night/ https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1642501416685060097 https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1642563446657933315 https://southfront.org/israel-escalates-against-syria-lebanon/ https://southfront.org/saudi-arabia-to-invite-syrias-al-assad-to-upcoming-arab-league-summit-report/ https://sputniknews.com/20230402/iran-swats-away-us-spy-plane-off-territorial-waters-1109051885.html https://www.rt.com/russia/573976-russia-munitions-production-increase/ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/chinese-team-behind-dangerous-human-animal-gene-manipulation-says-it-could-lead-radiation https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1642111923956355073 https://twitter.com/maximusupinNYc/status/1642319049907380230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1642319049907380230%7Ctwgr%5Efad6ae7c5075cea03da89c98eee8bd05cf3ca5ed%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F574022-new-york-lightning-bolt%2F https://twitter.com/Loveon999/status/1642016827613249537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1642016827613249537%7Ctwgr%5Ec3d4cc33649fbb8e986ca56574a098dd3c1b62b8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5399374%2Fpg1 https://www.artofliving.org/us-en/non-violence-and-the-art-of-ahimsa https://twitter.com/historyinmemes/status/1642303720711913477 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1642433796694765568 https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-saudi-arabia-announces-surprise-oil-production-cuts-paub/ https://i.pinimg.com/originals/70/af/2e/70af2e9ebd6ac434c5ab9ae3aa536cbf.jpg http://www.iskcon-truth.com/bhu-mandala/bhumandala-jambudvipa/bhu-mandala_shell.jpg https://c1.iggcdn.com/indiegogo-media-prod-cld/image/upload/c_fill%2Cf_auto%2Ch_630%2Cw_1200/v1470486464/moc01lwm6lsquk9t0yxu.jpg

