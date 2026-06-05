6/04/26 TRUMP: DNI PULTE/RICO/ELECTIONS/HSBC/$11.3B SEIZED! BOLTON GUILTY/PLEA DEAL FLIPS! #AmRev250

6/04/26 President Trump unleashes Acting DNI William Pulte to execute Election Steal Justice as the 1st Foreign Election-Interference Espionage case in American History builds into a massive RICO operation with $11.3 billion in assets seized by Bessent in Treasury, involving HSBC, James Comey & the CCP, British Crown & Russian based Parascript Software! This is HUGE! Uniparty Babylon threatens not to renew FISA 702 spying on US Citizens in a Win/Win scenario! Meanwhile, John Bolton pleads guilty to one count of national intelligence secrets stealing & Flips Up in hopes to avoid a 5 year prison sentence and $2M fine! The avalanche for American Rev. 250 is rolling downhill with DS/CB crushing velocity, America! Pray Bigly and TAKE ACTION! We, the People, Are FREE!





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https://www.jointab.us/





Treasury Sec., Scott Bessent, a BOSS at Hearing in Congress today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/secretary-bessent-embarrasses-clueless-democrat-congressman-larson-are/





When Trump says DNI Bill Pulte "knows about election rigging", this is what he means!

https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/bates-ccp-dominion-essvote-konnech-pollchief-british-crown-russia-parascript-china-covington-sarah-vance-gregory-miller-wu-okafor-mclean-fbi-palm-beach-logan-dean-west-aris-rodriguez-mendez-

Trump is referring to the above RICO case when he said THIS to Miranda Devine:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/president-trump-drops-bombshell-hint-that-accountability-may/





John Bolton: GUILTY, National Intelligence Theft, 3 weeks to Sentencing:

https://tennesseestar.com/news/john-bolton-pleads-guilty-in-classified-documents-scandal-faces-5-years-in-prison/christina-botteri/2026/06/04/





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