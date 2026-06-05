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6/04/26 TRUMP: DNI PULTE/RICO/ELECTIONS/HSBC/$11.3B SEIZED! BOLTON GUILTY/PLEA DEAL FLIPS! #AmRev250
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6/04/26 President Trump unleashes Acting DNI William Pulte to execute Election Steal Justice as the 1st Foreign Election-Interference Espionage case in American History builds into a massive RICO operation with $11.3 billion in assets seized by Bessent in Treasury, involving HSBC, James Comey & the CCP, British Crown & Russian based Parascript Software! This is HUGE! Uniparty Babylon threatens not to renew FISA 702 spying on US Citizens in a Win/Win scenario! Meanwhile, John Bolton pleads guilty to one count of national intelligence secrets stealing & Flips Up in hopes to avoid a 5 year prison sentence and $2M fine! The avalanche for American Rev. 250 is rolling downhill with DS/CB crushing velocity, America! Pray Bigly and TAKE ACTION! We, the People, Are FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Treasury Sec., Scott Bessent, a BOSS at Hearing in Congress today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/secretary-bessent-embarrasses-clueless-democrat-congressman-larson-are/


When Trump says DNI Bill Pulte "knows about election rigging", this is what he means!

https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/bates-ccp-dominion-essvote-konnech-pollchief-british-crown-russia-parascript-china-covington-sarah-vance-gregory-miller-wu-okafor-mclean-fbi-palm-beach-logan-dean-west-aris-rodriguez-mendez-

Trump is referring to the above RICO case when he said THIS to Miranda Devine:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/president-trump-drops-bombshell-hint-that-accountability-may/


John Bolton: GUILTY, National Intelligence Theft, 3 weeks to Sentencing:

https://tennesseestar.com/news/john-bolton-pleads-guilty-in-classified-documents-scandal-faces-5-years-in-prison/christina-botteri/2026/06/04/


NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7au5hs-60426.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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