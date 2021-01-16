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The frequency of music 432 hz harmonious healing VS today 440 hz unnatural NAZIST
Generall - SRMAUMAU
Generall - SRMAUMAU
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177 views • January 16, 2021
432 hz DNA Healing Chakra Cleansing Meditation

Lets think, today the bitrate of global music:
440 Hz was introduced by Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propagand.
Rockefeller Foundation research (referenced earlier) determined that 440 Hz music was good at making people work harder.

Bydeway, the natural showed in universe is harmonious 432Hz.

Pythagoras had no way of knowing what a second was, therefore, he couldn’t possibly know what Hz means. 432 is a ratio multiplied between C and A. C is considered 1 and A is 27/16. This is the same as 432/256. The count towards any base frequency and generally has no link to a specific Hz.

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