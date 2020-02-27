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Fidel Castro Didn’t Want to Be Called “Communist” Either, Bernie
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9 views • February 27, 2020
How America (and the CIA) used to love Fidel, how Bernie likely attended his event in Central Park at age of 18 and became a life long fanatic and why do they have the best collection of cars from the 1950s? Nationalizing infrastructure, confiscating private property were the first things Fidel did — not education & healthcare (neither made progress compared to rest of Latin America) — but even Castro ran from the labels “communist” and “socialist”, unlike Bernie
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