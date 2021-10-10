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10/10/2021 -- Two Large M6.2 + M5.9 Earthquakes strikes Hawaii -- Major seismic spread underway now
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321 views • October 11, 2021
October 10, 2021
Just as they were warned for, Hawaii has now been hit by a M5.5 to M6 range earthquake. The largest earthquake in Hawaii in years. The warning was issued 3 days ago on October 7, 2021 in my video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxOn4...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Just as they were warned for, Hawaii has now been hit by a M5.5 to M6 range earthquake. The largest earthquake in Hawaii in years. The warning was issued 3 days ago on October 7, 2021 in my video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxOn4...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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