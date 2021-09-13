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Biophysicist_Guillermo_Iturriaga_on_the_electric_field_that_AstraZeneca
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151 views • September 13, 2021
Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga on the electric field that AstraZeneca's misnamed vaccine generates
The CEO of Laser Beam Technology Chile talks about the first official report regarding electronic components found in AstraZeneca vaccination vials.
The CEO of Laser Beam Technology Chile talks about the first official report regarding electronic components found in AstraZeneca vaccination vials.
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