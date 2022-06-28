Daniel 9:27b - The 2023 Nuclear Abomination of Desolation [ep.7]

If you thought the year 2020 was significant, it pales in comparison to what will be happening in 2023. This episode concludes the entire series of the 70 shabua of Daniel. Once you understand the 70 shabua prophecy, you will be able to fully understand the entire book of Daniel including the exact date of the abomination of desolation. Let me show you how the future will be unfolding, according to what has been revealed to us by Daniel the prophet. Brace yourself. The reason it took me so long to finally publish this episode is because the information was so difficult for me to come to grips with…You will finally understand why Daniel was sick for many days after this prophecy was shown to him... For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots