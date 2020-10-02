Are You Getting it Yet? SIX is Satan's Perpetual HEX on Humanity

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“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
King James Version (KJV)
Meaning of hex in English:
an evil spell, bringing bad luck and trouble
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/hex
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rn-UC_iQ2I0
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