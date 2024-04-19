Stay strong America !, Total Recall Calls into Mike in the Night!

To Watch Full Episode go Here: https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html





It seems like Mike Martins is hosting a show called "Mike of the Night" and he's discussing various topics with a guest named Total Recall. In this particular excerpt, they're discussing the phenomenon of the Total Eclipse and its associated hype, as well as the proliferation of 5G towers and potential surveillance implications. They touch upon the idea of controlled opposition in media and speculate about political events, such as elections and international relations involving figures like Putin. Throughout their conversation, they express skepticism about mainstream narratives and encourage critical thinking. It's a mix of commentary, speculation, and reflection on current events.





Total Eclipse Hype: They discuss the hype surrounding the Total Eclipse, noting that despite widespread attention and speculation, nothing significant actually happened. They criticize the spread of fear and misinformation surrounding such events.

5G Towers and Surveillance: They mention the proliferation of 5G towers, questioning why diesel generators are being installed alongside them and speculating about their potential role in surveillance and control.

Controlled Opposition in Media: They suggest that many social media influencers and content creators may be part of controlled opposition, paid to spread certain narratives or distract the public from important issues.

Political Speculation: They speculate about political events, such as upcoming elections and international relations involving figures like Putin. They express concerns about potential false flag operations and the manipulation of public opinion.

Personal Reflection and Coping: Amidst the discussion of serious topics, they emphasize the importance of staying positive and taking action, such as planting fruit trees. They also acknowledge the value of community and support, expressing appreciation for each other and their audience.

Overall, the conversation delves into skepticism about mainstream narratives, speculation about political events, and the importance of critical thinking and community support in navigating uncertain times.





