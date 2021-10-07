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Traitor pastors not preaching from pulpit to mobilize spiritual army against these monsters entering
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60 views • October 07, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). All these Anubis dog men and rakes and cyclops and Medusas and minotaur and dinosaurs and gargoyle xenomorphs and Godzilla titans and kraken monsters are coming out of the abyss into our realm, but the donation-worshipping reputation-pride derelict pastors and millions and millions of useless meaningless worthless “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled Jezebel worshipper” religious Christian freaks are not warning the humans from their church pulpits nor are they mobilizing God’s spiritual army to restrain these monsters. They are crazy and not right in the head. They need to have their heads examined. They are not even warning that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations have been replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and clones and hybrids and androids and animals upgraded to human DNA bodies, and 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated by avatars and Borgs, and 40 to 60 million people and 8 million children are MILAB-abducted every year for sex and food and experiments and cyborg industry and Mars planet slaves, and many more are being replaced by changelings and abducted to be made into hybrids, because they do not want to get assassinated, and their entire family slaughtered, and all their incomes cut off, and get attacked by demons all day, and attacked with witchcraft and psychic attacks, and their children confiscated by Hillary’s CPS for the elites’ torture and sodomy and food, and their leftover human meat thrown into the restaurant and supermarket food. These Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati fake unbiblical job positions “pastors” political commissar information monopoly officers and millions of religious Christian freak hordes have already removed all of God’s spiritual protection by redefining hundreds of Bible verses and rebelling against Bible commands, but they are now condoning all these monsters coming into our realm by their silence. They are not on our God’s side, but they are on Satan Lucifer’s side, and opening the gates of the city to these infiltrators and invaders. This is why every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians all betrayed us real Christians, and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves, and abandoned us real Christians to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families earth rulers and child trafficking ring globalist elites and hidden earth matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists and the Draco Empire space fleet, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie and earth and the women & children. They will receive God’s judgment by the very monsters that they have released from the abyss and who they are condoning with their silence. Warn as many humans that there is an infestation of dog men and bigfoots and sea monsters and Naga and other creatures getting through to our realm, and mobilize God’s spiritual army. That is why you are here for. Do your job. Make all the fake church donators and crowds of fake disciples leave your church thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, because they do not have the Holy Spirit, so that the real Christians can return back to the fake harlot Church, and hand over your pastor’s job to the real apostles and elders and Jesus.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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