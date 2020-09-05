WHITNEY WEBB INTERVIEW - 2020 ELECTION CHAOS BEING USED TO SET STAGE FOR THE FINAL TECHNOCRATIC PUSH

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Joining me today is Whitney Webb to discuss her recent article on the chilling 2020 election predictions being made by TIPS, and how it all seems to be yet again feeding into the same, seemingly all-encompassing, technocratic agenda.
Ending Animation: "IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey - Animated Short Film"
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