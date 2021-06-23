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GENERAL MARK MILLEY GETS WOKE GOES BROKE BITCHES AND WHINES ABOUT UNDERSTANDING "WHITE RAGE"
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52 views • June 23, 2021
Race Traitor and Woke Piece of Shit Mark Milley Kvetches About Understanding "White Rage" N'aww How Sweet of You .... And Also Thinks Critical Race Theory Is Fine, This Is the Fucking "General" of Americas Military ? Mossad Has This Fat Fuck Compromised in a Position Nobody Should Know About and They Must Have Him by the Balls Spewing Anti White Bullshit Like This, Whats Next Milley You Faggot Fuck .... Preferring Your Soldiers in Make Up and Heels ? TRAITOR.
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