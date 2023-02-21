🇨🇦 MAID Eligibility Should Expand To Minors, Patients Mith Mental Illness, Report Recommends
Canada should expand assisted dying to include mature minors and patients with mental illnesses, and allow people with illnesses such as dementia to make advance requests for euthanasia, a parliamentary committee report tabled in the House of Commons recommended Wednesday.
If Ottawa actually expanded the availability of medical assistance in dying this widely, Canada would have the most liberal euthanasia law in the world.
