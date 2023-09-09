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Why Was There No Alarm And Limited Water For The Lahaina Maui Fire Disaster?
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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39 views • September 09, 2023

Why Was There No Alarm And Limited Water For The Lahaina Maui Fire Disaster?


TulsiGabbard: "The alarms were not sounded because of this fire, and that was the number one question: Why wouldn't you sound the alarm system?"


joerogan: "Couldn't they send an alarm to your phone that says there is a fire?"


TulsiGabbard: "They turned on their hoses, and it was just like dribbles of water. So, they are literally scooping water out of their toilet bowls and grabbing rainwater from buckets, trying to fight fires in their communities to save homes...


There was a request that was put into the State to divert the water so it could be used to fight the fires, and there was some type of 6 or 8-hour delay before that decision was made...


The fact that the people of Maui don't have control over their own water is exactly the problem. Both in this crisis but on a daily basis, where families are told county-wide there's a drought right now, you got to conserve water, be limited, don't wash your car, and all this.


Meanwhile, they drive through one of these resorts, and they see all the sprinklers on for the golf courses and no restrictions whatsoever in the hotels, and it's no wonder why people over there are like, what's going on over here?"


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1699912976302805359


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why was there noalarm and limited waterfor the lahainamaui fire disaster
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