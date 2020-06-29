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Your Government Wants You Dead - Vernon Coleman
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121 views • June 29, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how governments have used mind control techniques to manipulate us during this alleged crisis.
For more unbiased information and predictions about the coronavirus and many other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Subscribe to Vernon Coleman:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
For more unbiased information and predictions about the coronavirus and many other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Subscribe to Vernon Coleman:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
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