Police are CRIMINALS violating their sworn Oath and the Constitution!

#Police are #Criminals





The #Courts and the Police both

are nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime!





The entire "system" that you think is your "government" is actually nothing more than a CORPORATION which is operating based on fraud & deception under "maritime admiralty law" or "The Law of the SEA"

(And we are NOT at sea)





And that is the simple FACT of the matter!

These criminals often KNOW their actions are criminal!





And they don't care!

Because they are criminals... and they are never held accountable by their criminal accomplices within the Courts! It's intolerable folks!





When will YOU stop being a #Slave to an illegitimate and criminal system?

Are you going to allow your children to grow up enslaved by this system of FRAUD and DECEPTION???





Everything these scumbags do is in violation of the actual LAW!

Which is COMMON LAW. Which means "Do no harm to another financially or physically" and you are fine"





You have been brainwashed by the Rockefeller school system to accept your own enslavement! It is time to pull your head gently from your ass, and FREE YOURSELF!





