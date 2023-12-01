Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You will own NOTHING, you will LEASE it!
channel image
The Prisoner
8867 Subscribers
Shop now
245 views
Published 13 hours ago

"Why do you want to own a cell phone, if you can just lease it? Why shouldn't you lease your refrigerator, or your washing machine, or your dishwasher? Why do you want to own it?"

WEF 'Young Global Leader', Ida Auken, delivers a sales pitch for a future without ownership, whereby products, tools and appliances are rented and shared—in what's known as a "circular economy"—instead of owned outright.

But only if you're up-to-date with all the required injections, your social credit score is high enough, and you haven't exceeded your weekly carbon allowance. Otherwise, the CBDC you're using to rent everything won't allow the transaction to even go through.

Full talk (https://youtube.com/watch?v=oyl-1B3PkXw)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
world economic forumwefida auken

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket