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How to Make "The Budwig Protocol" Video. | Teddy Sternagel | The Stern Method
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70 views • September 15, 2020
Learn how to make the Budwig, a simple anti-cancer protocol! Make the Budwig in under 2 minutes → https://youtu.be/BnkCBx5tWWo
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