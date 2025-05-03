Thinks he's 'Special': (Dem) Sen Fetterman delays flight to Pittsburgh from taking off because he wouldn’t wear his seatbelt correctly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen Fetterman BLOCKS his flight to Pittsburgh from taking off because he wouldn’t wear a seatbelt
The Pilot tried to explain, ‘it’s a federal regulation’
Does he think he’s special? He thinks he's so special that he wears shorts at the Senate at work.
Cynthia... The FAA can impose fines, and in severe cases, passengers can be forcibly restrained, deplaned, or even arrested for refusing to wear a seatbelt and being disruptive.
Video found from yesterday.