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IMAGINE ... COMMUNISM - WYOBRAŹ SOBIE ... KOMUNIZM (POLSKIE NAPISY)
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100 views • August 09, 2021
John Lennon w swoim 'Imagine' zachęcał, aby wyobrazić sobie świat:
- bez wiary w życie pozagrobowe (there's no heaven, no hell),
- bez państw (no countries),
- bez niczego za co warto umierać (nothing to kill or die),
- bez religii (no religion),
- bez własności (no possessions).
Jak ta wizja może wyglądać w praktyce, w czarno-humorystyczny sposób pokazuje Kyle Mann z 'The Babylon Bee'.
- bez wiary w życie pozagrobowe (there's no heaven, no hell),
- bez państw (no countries),
- bez niczego za co warto umierać (nothing to kill or die),
- bez religii (no religion),
- bez własności (no possessions).
Jak ta wizja może wyglądać w praktyce, w czarno-humorystyczny sposób pokazuje Kyle Mann z 'The Babylon Bee'.
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