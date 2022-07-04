LGBT concert celebrate in Kiev Ukraine's application to UE

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While there are 10 000 troops are boiling live in Donbass cauldron the sheep herd attend a satanic show, celebrating the candidacy of becoming a member of EU which is about to starve and freeze this winter. The jumping creatures on the scene and the top singer are Bandera scam and LGBT celebrities. Ukraine led by an LGBT sect whom Zelensky is the president and probably the Guru. This shows the local crowd under a demonic spell, in a state of unawareness and craziness while the country is diving into chaos and annihilation !
Source : https://t.me/russianhead/4660