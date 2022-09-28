Miles Guo: the CCP wants to incite turmoil in the US through devaluing RMB and the RMB payment system, to weaken the US through making allies around the world and ruining the Americans’ credibility
9/28/2022 Miles Guo: the CCP wants to incite turmoil in the US through devaluing RMB and the RMB payment system, to weaken the US through making allies around the world and ruining the Americans’ credibility, and to destroy the US through the CCP virus and illegal drugs such as fentanyl. This is the CCP’s “3F” plan
